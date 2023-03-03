Assault
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 2:54 am
Assault
• Isaiah Lee Davis, 19, Ridgecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, March 1.
• Gregory Baskins Jr., 29, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, March 1.
• Kevin N. Williams, 61, Mallard View Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 1.
Breaking and entering
• Gregory Welborn, 63, Millers Mill Road, Trinity, was charged with habitual breaking and entering and habitual larceny, March 1.
• Eric Michael Mullins, 25, Homestead Road, Hamptonville, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering-bulding, Feb. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Leroy J. Little, 42, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, March 1.
• Mariah Graham, 20, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 1.
Other charges
• Meredith Bowers, 27, Grubb Drive, Denton, was charged with probation violation, March 1.
• Charika Ervin, 33, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with stalking, March 1.
• Natasha Gilchrist, 42, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with contributing to delinquency and neglect by parents or others, March 1.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of 14 new dishwashers worth $7,200 and one new washing machine worth $800 from a vacant apartment unit used for storage on Walden Lane, March 1.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Toyota Corolla from along Green Drive, March 1.
• Police went to a residence on Worth Street where someone was stabbed. The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to an area hospital, March 1.
• Police went to Welch Drive after a report of gunshots. No one was struck and no property was damaged. Officers found three spent shell casings, March 1.
