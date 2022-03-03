Assault
• Christopher Brevard, 37, Henry Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and vandalism to real property-willful and wanton injury, March 1.
• Jamie Sue Mason, 43, Wright Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, March 1.
Larceny/Theft
• David T. Nick, 61, Oneka Avenue, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ronald S. Shaw, 51, Prestwick Drive, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, March 1.
• Cory D. Williams, 20, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 1.
• Caleb Sellu, 21, Turney Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 1.
Other charges
• Trenton Regan, 20, Silverstone Court, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, March 1.
Incidents
• Report of vandalism in the 500 block of Pendleton Street where all four tires of a vehicle were slashed, March 1.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 200 block of Edgeworth Street where a vehicle that was parked in the street was struck by an unknown vehicle, March 1.
