Assault
• Marcus Ladarris Wilson, 37, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and second-degree trespass, March 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Caleb Matthew Dunn, 21, Harness Lane, Colfax, was charged with three felony counts of larceny by exchanging property, March 27.
• Deandre Kearns, 24, Traceway Road, High Point, was charged with common law robbery, March 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Dominique Maurice Boykins, 35, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 27.
• Letitia Louise Dinkins, 34, Dot Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 27.
• Harold Maurice Whitfield Jr., 33, Rolling Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 27.
• Robert Daniel Rochester Jr., 36, Kanoy Farm Road, Kernersville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 25.
Other charges
• Avent Lee Sturdivant, 42, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 27.
• Tonya Nguyen-King, 25, Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with failure to comply, March 27.
• Mark Anthony Wyche, 36, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, March 27.
• Erica Rene Alston, 37, Camden Avenue, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury and contributing to the delinquency and neglect of minors by parents/other, March 24.
