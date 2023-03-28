Assault
• Jason Christopher Teater, 48, Broad Street, Tallapoosa, Georgia, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 24.
• Deloris Wright Smith, 83, Barbee Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 24.
• Thomas Robert Smith, 61, Uwharrie Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug activity, March 24.
• Joshua Linzie Mensah, 33, Wiliton Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 24.
• Damien Latour Hodge, 21, W. Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, March 24.
• Aramis Rashawn Wilfoung, 32, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, kidnapping and failure to appear, March 25.
• Kevin Lee Stafford, 25, Walton Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, second-degree kidnapping and common law false imprisonment, March 26.
• Jerry Phillip Adams, 49, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, March 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Quadray Angelica Jackson, 29, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, March 24.
• Jerry Malloy, 56, Park Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, March 24.
• Tana Kirkland Walck, 31, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny and communicating threats, March 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Derrick William Rhodes, 47, McGuinn Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, March 24.
• Ronald Francis Brown, 55, Henley Street, High Point, was charged with consumption of alcohol at an off-premises establishment, March 24.
• Elizabeth Amanda Cooper, 34, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and loitering for the purposes of engaging in drug activity, March 24.
• Kashawn Jermall Williams, 29, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 25.
• Alyvia Currin Troxler, 21, Ashbrook Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 25.
• Renrick Jalonie Arthur, 29, Ogden Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 25.
• Bobby Jarrel Brown, 34, Dorsey Street, Greensboro, was charged with driving after having consumed sufficient amount of alcohol and violation of the seat belt law, March 25.
• Shavara Tascherra Lucas, 37, Jacklyn Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and impaired driving, March 25.
Other charges
• David Leevance McCoy, 60, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with misuse of 911 system, March 23.
• Bradley Scott Novak, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 24.
• Baptisha Diane Bonham, 37, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with interfering with the teaching of students, March 24.
• Tomeka Rochelle Green, 43, Hodgin Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 24.
• Lecardo Marcello Archie, 50, Kenwick Circle, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 24.
• Desmond Jirezz Moore, 29, Regional Road, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, March 24.
• Marie Antionette Little, 47, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, March 25.
• Tina Marie Jackson, 31, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and vandalism to real property willful and wanton destruction, March 25.
• Calvin Lee McCune, 41, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, March 25.
• Timothy Samuel Robinson, 41, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, failure to appear, driving while license suspended/revoked and improper license plate, March 26.
Commented
