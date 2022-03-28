JACKIE READ
Breaking and entering
• Nenna Williford, 43, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, March 24.
Assault
• Christopher Edmundson, 45, Grimes Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 27.
• Cheryl Lee Frazier, 57, Peachtree Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of affray or simple assault and being intoxicated and disruptive, March 24.
• Alonzo D. Davis, 34, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 24.
• Lakeith Goode, 38, Randall Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 24.
Larceny/Theft
• Erin Kay Carlyle, 45, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 27.
• Jefferson Isom, 46, Division Drive, Wilmington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 27.
• Brandon Scott Lilly, 39, Hornaday Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of larceny and possession of stolen goods, March 26.
• Lashonna Crafton, 43, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony conspiracy, obtaining property by false pretenses and misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny, March 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Juliana Nicole Charles, 18, Morgan Glenn Drive, Mint Hill, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and provisional licensee driving after consuming, March 26.
• Thot Majok Lat, 20, Old Scotney Court, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of driving after consuming a sufficient amount of alcohol and provisional licensee driving after consuming, March 25.
• Corbin Fowler, 23, Kaye Street, Archdale, was charged with impaired driving, March 25.
• Marko Markovic, 22, Whippoorwill Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, March 25.
• Dana Marie Miller, 45, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, March 24.
Other charges
• Anna R. Hampton, 20, Wendover Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, March 24.
• Ralph Spencer Jr., 60, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of first-degree trespass, March 24.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to a residence on Hamilton Street, March 24.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Asheboro Street. The person refused medical treatment, March 24.
• Police recovered firearm ammunition from a residential property on Crown Lake Circle, March 24.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a residence on Francis Street, March 24.
