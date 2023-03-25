Assault
• Lakisha Renae Clinton, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 22.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Lakisha Renae Clinton, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 22.
• Tiffany Nicole Martin, 32, Smokey Quartz Court, High Point, was charged with affray, communicating threats and injury to personal property, March 23.
• Elmina Malikah Abubakar, 38, Willowood Drive, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, March 23.
• Cory Jermel Hunter-Smarr, 18, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, March 23.
• Anthony Galante, 41, Kirkwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, March 23.
• Rashawn Maurice Francis, 30, Denny Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, communicating threats and injury to personal property, March 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Ameir R. Kindle, 51, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree burglary and larceny, March 23.
• Fennon Timothy Sampson, 58, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, March 23.
• Tequira Isabel Edwards, 25, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, March 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• K’Shaun Quarvell Robbins, 44, Hilltop Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, March 22.
• Maurico Lopez Ramos, 33, Johnsontown Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 23.
Other charges
• Monica Dewynn Chambers, 37, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 22.
• Michael Edward Jones, 46, Crissy Lane, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, March 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.