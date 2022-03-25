Assault
• Jermaine Welch, 26, Abbotts Creek Church Road, Kernersville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, March 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ralph D. Poole, 20, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, speeding to elude arrest, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop for a siren and driving left of center on a dual-lane highway where not authorized, March 23.
• Sean McFarland, 29, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, March 23.
• Kylynn Bakos, 28, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 23.
• Dustin Alan Cagle, 30, Farmer Road, Asheboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed gun, March 22.
• Gerard Johnson, 45, N.C. 8, Lexington, was charged with impaired driving and speeding-failure to reduce to avoid accident, March 22.
Other charges
• Anthony J. Baker, 36, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, March 23.
• Richard Chaucer, 58, Walden Lane, High Point, was charged with stalking, March 23.
• Tiffany Catoe, 34, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage and speeding or failing to reduce speed to avoid arrest, March 23.
• Phillip Brandon Henderson, 31, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 23.
Incidents
• Report of theft from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Eastchester Drive where a wallet was stolen along with four credit cards, $350 in cash and identity documents, March 23.
