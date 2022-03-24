Assault
• Hemanta Tamang, 20, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female and affray or simple assault, March 22.
• Cordell Nakeven Horne, 28, Belle Street, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Madison Ivy Buchanan, 27, Hughes Court, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brenazia Lawson, 21, Macedonia Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 22.
• Andrea Monk, 19, Montlieu Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 22.
• Quiroz Arias, 27, Sink Lake Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, March 22.
• Marcus Denzel Williams, 31, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, March 21.
• Willis Ortaj Malik Covington, 20, Manor Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 21.
Other charges
• Markas Holland, 51, Chambers Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, March 22.
• James A. Fuller Jr., 50, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of prohibited weapons possession by a felon and second-degree trespass, March 22.
• Ricardo Lopez, 28, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 22.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Monnell Drive, where the person had been found unresponsive on the kitchen floor. The person was treated by paramedics but refused transport to a medical center, March 22.
• Police investigated a burglary reported at a hotel on S. Main Street, March 22.
