Assault

• Hemanta Tamang, 20, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female and affray or simple assault, March 22.

• Cordell Nakeven Horne, 28, Belle Street, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 21.

Larceny/Theft

• Madison Ivy Buchanan, 27, Hughes Court, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 22.

Drugs/Alcohol

• Brenazia Lawson, 21, Macedonia Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 22.

• Andrea Monk, 19, Montlieu Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 22.

• Quiroz Arias, 27, Sink Lake Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, March 22.

• Marcus Denzel Williams, 31, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, March 21.

• Willis Ortaj Malik Covington, 20, Manor Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 21.

Other charges

• Markas Holland, 51, Chambers Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, March 22.

• James A. Fuller Jr., 50, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of prohibited weapons possession by a felon and second-degree trespass, March 22.

• Ricardo Lopez, 28, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 22.

Incidents

• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Monnell Drive, where the person had been found unresponsive on the kitchen floor. The person was treated by paramedics but refused transport to a medical center, March 22.

• Police investigated a burglary reported at a hotel on S. Main Street, March 22.

