Assault
• Keith Dale Watson, 34, Koger Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, March 21.
• Tiara Horne Jones, 41, Trellis Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 21.
• Erica Leann Robinson, 31, Loy Drive, Pelham, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and identity theft, March 21.
• Van Lian, 20, E. Bessemer Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, provisional licensee driving after consuming, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to give information after a crash, March 20.
• Corey Dennard Black, 37, Bryson Street, Greensboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, March 21.
• Travis William Squires, 34, Horner Boulevard, Sanford, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, March 21.
• Tiffany Shawnne Love, 31, Granby Street, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act and general misdemeanor child abuse, March 21.
• Police received a bag of marijuana that a homeowner on Windley Street found in the front yard near the street, March 21.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a hotel on Ardale Drive. The person was revived with Narcan, March 21.
• Police went to a residence on Foust Avenue after a report of a dog bite, March 21.
