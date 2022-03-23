Assault
• Darren E. Scott, 38, Rockingham Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, March 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Shayla Morris, 36, Longview Drive, Smithfield, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 21.
• Tiquan Brooks, 22, Wilson Place, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 21.
• Kenneth Neal Collins, 51, homeless, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, March 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Adrian E. Little, 36, Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, March 21.
• Donald Zarif Lott, 28, S. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 19.
• Jorge Andes Lopez Gonzalez, 21, Polo Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, firearms possession by a convicted felon, failure to maintain auto insurance, improper vehicle registration, improper vehicle lights and possessing stolen goods, March 20.
• William Hunter Goodwin, 24, Hogan Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 20.
• Benjamin Colin Guiton, 35, Greywood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 20.
• Charlie Andrew Osborne, 34, Griclar Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 20.
• Timothy Wilson, 58, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, impaired driving and driving while license revoked (impaired revoked), March 20.
Other charges
• Bonfils Nduwimana, 42, Stoneycreek Drive, High Point, was charged with contributing to delinquency and neglect by parents or others, March 21.
• Carlton L. Williams, 35, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with prohibited weapons possession by a felon, March 21.
• Blanca Baca-Nunez, 54, London Drive, High Point, was charged with allowing animals to run at large, March 21.
• Maurice Belser, 35, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, March 21.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a shooting along Manor Drive. One person arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center with bullet fragment injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Officers recovered eight 9 mm shell casings at the scene, March 19.
• Police are investigating the smashing of the left front window of a Nissan Altima along Townsend Avenue, March 21.
