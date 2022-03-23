High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.