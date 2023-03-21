Assault
• Steve Perry, 58, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, March 20.
• Ryan Ashton Hall, 31, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 18.
Breaking and entering
• Watson Epperson McBride, 20, Vista Hill Lane, Lone Tree, Colorado, was charged with breaking and entering/vehicles and larceny, March 18.
Larceny/Theft
• Lakisha Nicole Harris, 41, Chatham Drive, High Point, was charged with uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, March 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Zykeith DeShawn Wilcots, 23, Cummins Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, March 19.
Other charges
• Luis A. Pantoja, 34, Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, March 20.
• David Lee Allred II, 49, Longview Drive, Archdale, was charged with probation violation, March 20.
• William Glen McGee, 49, Fuller Mill Road, Trinity, was charged with probation violation, March 20.
• Kjuan Boyd, 31, Duke Street, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats, March 20.
• Ashley Nicole B. Parson, 44, Beaucherst Avenue, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and driving while license suspended/revoked, March 17.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to the building housing Shaw University on Hamilton Street. During the weekend someone threw a rock at the front window, causing it to shatter, March 20.
• Police are investigating an altercation between a cab driver and a customer over the payment of cab fare along N. Main Street, March 20.
• Police are investigating a report that someone stole $200 and other personal items from a residence on Crestwood Circle while the resident was asleep, March 20.
• Police recovered a financial card and Social Security card that were found at a service station on N. Main Street, March 20.
