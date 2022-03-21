Breaking and entering
• Souleymane Ly, 38, Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna, Georgia, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 20.
• Courtney Baskins, 26, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking into a dwelling house burglary, and larceny after breaking and entering, March 19.
Assault
• John Sturdivant, 28, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, March 20.
• Christian Frazier, 25, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, March 20.
• Dinaro Thompson, 31, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of non-specified attempted murder, possession with intent to sell, distribute or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and having no operator’s license, March 19.
• Delvin Banks, 49, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 19.
• Aisha Pittman, 38, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of affray or simple assault and communicating threats, March 18.
• Nasir Lewis, 24, Wickham Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, March 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Korey Valentine, 31, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, March 19.
• Dustin Giles, 33, homeless, Trinity, was charged with possession of stolen goods, March 19.
• Deantre Boger, 22, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 18.
• Linda Hopkins, 54, Douglas Drive, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, March 18.
• Rashid Robinson, 31, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, March 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ronnie Lee Gales, 27, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, driving while license suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, March 20.
• Dala El-Bachir, 41, Spring Hope Drive, Jamestown, was charged with impaired driving, March 20.
• Marcus Wilson Jr., 18, Lawndale Avenue, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, distribute or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, distribute or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and hit and run property damage, March 17.
• Joshua Stotts, 36, Cummins Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, distribute or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, March 17.
Other charges
• Fatimah Bell, 46, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with felony killing an animal by starvation, March 18.
• James E. Miles, 46, Fisher Street, Burlington, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, misuse of the 911 system and false reporting to a police radio broadcast station, March 19.
• Heath A. Jones, 35, Mica Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was charged with two counts of possession of five or more gaming machines, March 19.
• Sky Ray, 33, School Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of having expired registration and driving while license suspended or revoked, March 18.
• Shaundrica Stone, 33, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with contributing to delinquency or neglect by parents or other, March 17.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Southpark Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance and assault, March 17.
