Assault
• Ryan Ashton Hall, 31, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault of a female by a male over 21 years of age, March 18.
• Kenneth Wilson Smith, 26, Queen Lane, Jacksonville, Florida, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, March 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Janine Frances Harrigan, 40, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny and littering, March 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brendan Joshua Ikner, 22, Brandshire Court, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, March 19.
• Jalissa Lee Negron, 27, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 19.
• Taquan Lanier Singletary, 27, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 19.
• Zorina William Love, 25, River Oaks Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 18.
• Lonnie Bryant Austin, 34, Arnold Road, Wilmington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, impaired driving and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 18.
• Devan Shaquan Jackson, 32, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and having a fictitious, expired, revoked or suspended registration, March 17.
• Steven Gray Pegram, 50, Amhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and violation of a release order, March 17.
• Brandon William Moser, 39, Ward Road, Staley, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, March 17.
• Tanner Way Spangler, 30, Deer Hunter Lane, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 17.
• Tory Malik Jamaal Williams, 22, Windrow Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 16.
Other charges
• Angelisa Thomas Orr, 53, Eight Oaks Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 17.
• Innocent Sebakara, 35, Oakview Road, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, March 17.
• Samuel Lee Olvey, 55, Dunwood Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while license revoked, failure to operate headlamps from sunset to sunrise and hit-and-run property damage, March 17.
• Bonfils Nduwimana, 38, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with misuse of the 911 emergency system, March 19.
• Brittany Ta-Quandra Johnson, 31, Sherwood Place, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, March 17.
• Philip Clarke, 65, Gramercy Park, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 17.
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, 62, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespassing, March 18.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a fight between two employees at a business on Chimney Rock Road. After the fight, one of the employees smashed the other‘s rear windshield with his hands, causing $500 worth of damage to the Hyundai Veloster, March 17.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Ram ProMaster from outside a residence on Windstream Way, March 19.
• Police are investigating a report from someone at a hotel on N. Main Street that $4,874 was stolen by someone accessing the person’s cellphone, March 18.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate off a vehicle parked along Woodvalley Court, March 18.
• Police are investigating the breaking of a tail light on a Chevrolet Equinox along Burton Avenue, causing $350 worth of damage, March 17.
• Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from a business on Eastchester Drive, March 18.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Chevrolet Silverado along Sherrill Avenue that resulted in $200 worth of damage, March 18.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Honda Accord from along Scientific Street, March 17.
