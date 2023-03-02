Assault
• Larry L. Lee, 51, Parkway Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 28.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 1:11 am
Larceny/Theft
• Christopher R. Brown, 22, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Davisha Mack, 33, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and improper use of license plates on vehicle, Feb. 28.
• Franklin Gravely, 49, Hedrick Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, Feb. 28.
Other charges
• Celeste Blockem, 27, Hampstead Drive, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to properly secure a child, Feb. 28.
• Anthony McLendon, 32, Welch Drive, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct, Feb. 28.
• Tracy Runyon, 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 28.
• Cameron Jayvonne M. Miller, 27, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Feb. 27.
• Percy Lee Smith Jr., 71, Stoneycreek Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to report an accident, Feb. 27.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the death of a woman who may have overdosed in an outdoor area along Nathan Hunt Drive. Officers arrived to find her dead and a man having an overdose. The man was treated by paramedics and taken by ambulance to an area hospital, Feb 28.
• Police are investigating a report that a power line fell on a Chevrolet Equinox traveling along Carter Street, causing $350 worth of damage, Feb. 28.
• Police are investigating a report of shots fired in a commercial area of Pendleton Street, Feb. 28.
• Police are investigating a report that a resident of Founders Street was extorted for $500, Feb. 28.
