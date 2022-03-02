Assault
• Ronnie K. Skipper, 58, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Feb. 28.
• Cedric Austin Green, 25, Winston Street, Thomasville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 22.
Breaking and entering
• Ernie Lee Akins Jr., 48, Eden Terrace, Archdale, was charged with breaking and entering-building, larceny of a firearm, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretenses, possessing stolen goods, vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury and possession of a stolen firearm, Feb. 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Noah McCain, 22, Hall Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 28.
• Devin Irizarry, 26, Hayworth Circle, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 28.
• Justin Bradley Shore, 35, Christopher Lane, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and impaired driving, Feb. 23.
• Christopher William Gallucci, 20, New Rochelle, New York, was charged with fraudulent use of ID to purchase alcohol, Feb. 23.
• Jason Elmer Todd, 41, Westhaven Lane, Trinity, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 23.
• Lewis Jawan Horne, 30, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, Feb. 24.
• Larry Houston Cox, 45, Holder Inman Road, Randleman, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 25.
• Stephanie Michelle Vestal, 42, Trotter Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 25.
• Alshaqah Tariq Powell, 48, Pasquinelli Place, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 22.
• Nolan Connor Stephenson, 19, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 27.
Other charges
• Tasha Wilson, 40, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 28.
• Marquita Hairston, 38, Park Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 28.
• Ian A. Hall, 31, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 28.
• Radonta Demarius Williams, 36, Campbell Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 23.
• Michael Carl Brown, 61, Arbordale Avenue, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespassing, Feb. 23.
• Iradukunda Amos, 19, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, no operator license and speeding-failure to reduce to avoid accident, Feb. 23.
• David Sanchez Herron, 44, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 25.
• Aloeia Samson Manza, 49, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 25.
• Wendy Louise Davis, 56, Rankin Place, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 27.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Brentwood Street after a report of a domestic dispute, Feb. 28.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2700 block of N. Main Street where a woman said someone hit her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, Feb. 28.
• Report of a stolen cellphone at Walmart on S. Main Street, Feb. 28.
