Assault
• Luis Anselmo Sierra, 32, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 16.
• Anthony Devone Brewington, 23, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, March 16.
• Tiffany Marie Canoy, 34, College Street, Thomasville, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 16.
• Katiria Michelle Lopez, 29, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 16.
• Wesley David McDaniel, 44, Sunrise Drive, Thomasville, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Christine Anne Curry, 58, Single Leaf Court, High Point, was charged with writing a worthless check, March 16.
• Tracy Sabrina Parris, 44, Mendenhall Road, Archdale, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespass, March 16.
• Zackary Scott Williamson, 34, Old N.C. 109, Lexington, was charged with identity theft, March 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Antonio Valdez Vaquez, 34, Cochran Street, Thomasville, was charged with consuming alcohol at an off-duty establishment, March 16.
• Brian Anthony Rosser, 32, Pointer Lane, Sophia, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no operator’s license, March 16.
• Jasmine Anaiyah Diggins, 19, Fox Hunt Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 16.
• Kenneth McCoy Thomas, 28, Arthur Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, March 16.
• Stephanie Michelle Parris, 42, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and open container of alcohol in a vehicle, March 16.
Other charges
• Monica Dewynn Chambers, 37, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, March 16.
