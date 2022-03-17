Assault
• Joshua Cureton, 30, Oberlin Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, March 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Tiffany Catoe, 34, Kersey Valley Road, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, March 16.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Joshua A. Potts, 34, Watkins Landing Court, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, and hit and run property damage, March 16.
• Teddy D. Barnes, 54, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 16.
Other charges
• Kevin W. Markham, 32, Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 16.
• Darius McFall, 30, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, March 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.