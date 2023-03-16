Assault
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 3:02 am
Assault
• Michael Jay Murray, 47, Farmington Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, injury to personal property and vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, March 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Brian Michael Griffin, 49, North Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, March 15.
• Tiffany Pickard Hill, 47, Bill Lohr Road, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, March 15.
• Megan Whitney Robbins, 33, Eaton Place, High Point, was charged with credit card fraud and taking or obtaining by a financial card transaction, March 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Zachary Scott Williamson, 34, Old N.C. 109, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and having an expired registration, March 15.
• Shannon Nicole Wright, 51, Old Thomasville Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, March 15.
• Zoe Pauline Henrickson, 62, Rocky Brook Court, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, March 15.
• Kevin Horne, 45, Pine Circle Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of firearms by a felon, March 14.
• Sophia Latrice Carter, 42, E. Peachtree Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of firearms by a felon, March 14.
Other charges
• James Davis, 41, Playground Road, Archdale, was charged with contributing to delinquency and neglect by parents or others, March 15.
• Sergio Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, March 15.
• Roger Lee Little, 65, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 15.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an animal bite that happened along Richland Street, March 15.
• Police are investigating a report from a woman on Hickswood Creek Drive who said she was bilked out of $3,300 online, March 15.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Nissan Versa from along Trinity Avenue, March 15.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Ardale Drive. The person was taken by ambulance to an area medical center, March 15.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Dodge Charger from along Deacon Court, March 15.
