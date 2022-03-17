Breaking and entering
• Adrian Caldwell, 42, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, March 15.
• Leonard Grant III, 31, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, communicating threats and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Bryan Phipps, 32, Portship Road, Dundalk, Maryland, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 15.
• Brian Brann, 50, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, March 15.
• Jahquez Ray, 20, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and a windows or windshield tint violation, March 15.
Other charges
• Bronson Gainey Jr., 18, Meadowbrook Boulevard, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and injury to personal property, March 15.
• Korey Kern, 19, Hedgecock Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of utterance to provoke violent retaliation and second-degree trespassing, March 15.
• Donel Inzar, 27, Nathan Hunt Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked and expired registration, March 15.
Incidents
• Police went to Green Drive after a report of an assault, March 15.
• Police are investigating the theft of a leaf blower worth $500 from along the intersection of Futrelle Drive and Blain Street. A man was doing yard work and, when he went to load his vehicle, the leaf blower was gone, March 15.
• Police are investigating a report of financial fraud perpetrated against a resident of Johnson Street, March 15.
