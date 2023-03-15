Assault
• Erubiel Lara, 42, Melody Creek Court, Colfax, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, March 14.
• Ekumbo Kabulewazi, 36, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 14.
• Quantita Jetaune Brown, 33, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and communicating threats, March 14.
• Izel Daughtrey, 61, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 14.
• William Lee Gomez Jr., 19, E. Farriss Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, March 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Michael Ray Worthington, 33, Horneytown Road, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 14.
• Matthew Lee Hyatt, 38, Younts View Drive, Trinity, was charged with larceny and removal of anti-theft/inventory device, March 13.
• Harold Everett Jr., 20, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, March 13.
• Shanda Mae Briggs, 39, Nathan Hunt Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, March 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Madison Nicole Uptain, 22, Bethel Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, March 14.
• Jacob Asiimwe, 37, Bridgend Drive, High Point, was charged with driving after having consumed a sufficient amount of alcohol and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer, March 13.
Other charges
• Ronald Devitt Watkins Jr., 46, Overbrook Court, High Point, was charged with stalking and communicating threats, March 14.
• Domanilla Joanna Patterson, 35, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 14.
• Damorious Fuller-Ali, 32, Fairfield Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, March 14.
• Mohammad Ali, 48, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 14.
• Angel Gabriel Reyes, 27, Asbill Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, March 13.
Incidents
• Police are investigating shots fired into an occupied residence on Gordon Street that caused $400 worth of damage to a window and a door. No one apparently was injured, March 14.
