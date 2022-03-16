Assault
• Marcus D. Murray, 33, Meadowood Street, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of assault on a female, March 14.
• Matthew Tilley, 39, Neal Trail Circle, Walkertown, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 14.
Larceny/Theft
• James M. Battle, 42, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft, March 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jorge Dominguez, 27, Thomas Street, Archdale, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, hit and run property damage and driving while license suspended or revoked, March 14.
• Michael T. Robertson, 31, Post Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 14.
• Michael Rapheal Reliford, 45, S. Main Street, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 13.
• Lemont Delesio Withers, 44, Rockspring Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, impaired driving, speeding in excess of 65 mph and improper vehicle registration, March 13.
Other charges
• Jonathan Q. Hill, 37, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with failure to notify change of address of a sex offender, March 14.
• Harland Campbell, 60, Old Mill Road, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, March 14.
• Eric D. Stilwell, 45, Henderson Drive, Thomasville, was charged with identity theft, March 14.
