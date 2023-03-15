Assault
• Billy Freeman Jr., 52, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, March 13.
• Jennifer Rochelle Davis, 38, Halifax Court, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property and violating a domestic violence protective order, March 13.
• Alvonz Dupree Jones, Machine Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to return hired property, March 13.
• Silas Emmanuel Timmons, 19, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 13.
• Javohn Redrick, 30, Peninsula Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 13.
• Jacob Asiimwe, Bridgend Road, High Point, was charged with driving after having consumed a sufficient amount of alcohol and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 13.
• Kevin Garcia-Hernandez, 21, Vail Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, March 13.
• Terry Levon McKoy Jr., 29, Edgeworth Street, High Point, was charged with prohibited display or discharge of firearms or other weapons and being armed to the terror of the public, March 13.
• Richard Wayne Tucker, 55, Eggleston Falls Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was charged with stalking and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoyance, March 13.
• Freddie Nicole Rose, 28, Veterans Avenue, Lexington, was charged with hit and run property damage and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, March 13.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Ward Avenue, March 13.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $500 worth of damage to a heating, air conditioning and ventilation unit at a residence on Richland Street, March 13.
