Breaking and entering
• Shanequa McInnis, 31, Friends Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and misdemeanor larceny, March 13.
Assault
• Henry A. Harris, 40, Montlieu Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 11.
• Deaudre Brown, 20, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, March 13.
• Gregory Baskins Jr., 28, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, injury to personal property, vandalism of real property, and willful and wanton injury, March 13.
• Centellis Stewart, 29, Glendale Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 13.
• Sabrina Matthews, 52, Old Winston Road, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, March 12.
• Amanda Frazier, 35, Wendover Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 12.
• Montegues Wilson, 41, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 11.
• Deante Leggett, 29, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, March 11.
• James E. McLean, 65, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 11.
• Julisa Mata-Hernandez, 23, Greenview Terrace, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, March 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Eva Rutledge, 52, S. Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of credit card fraud and taking or obtaining by financial card transaction, March 12.
• Sara Wallis, 31, Burge Place, High Point, was charged with larceny, March 12.
• Jalen Curtain, 28, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with shoplifting and second-degree trespass, March 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kevin Lee Six, 48, Swansgate Lane, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, March 13.
• Christopher D. Hayes, 38, Cornell Boulevard, Winston-Salem, was charged with impaired driving, March 12.
• Ashley Ray King, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 11.
• Isai Carbajal-Ocampo, 25, Griffith Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, hit and run property damage and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, March 11.
• Michael Ray Howard, 36, Rickey Lane, Roanoke Rapids, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 13.
• Austin B. Guthrie, 23, Blue Springs Gibs Street, Gibsonville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 13.
• Laurie Almashy, 36, Garrison Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 12.
• Michael Reliford, 45, Main Street, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 11.
• Peter Tapia, 62, Academy Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having a fictitious, revoked, expired or suspended registration, March 11.
• Jack Lewis Smith V, 21, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and having a gun on educational property, March 11.
Other charges
• Pink Morton, 47, Peachtree Drive, High Point, was charged with disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct, March 11.
• Jasmin Canales-Pineda, 25, Castle Way, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 13.
• Donald Graves Jr., 52, Langford Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct and concealing or failing to notify the death of a person, March 11.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Edgewood Drive. Police and paramedics arrived to find a woman on the floor and a man performing life-saving measures. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, March 13.
• Police went to Prospect Street after someone found a pistol there, March 13.
• Police went to the emergency department at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center about a drug overdose, March 12.
• Police assisted paramedics with a woman who overdosed in a car at S. Elm Street and Greer Avenue, March 11.
