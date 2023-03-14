Assault
• Jimmy Dale Blackwell Jr., 44, Lake Drive, Lexington, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 10.
• Christian Adam Eckelcamp, 27, Mica Court, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female, March 10.
• Dustin Ryan Hill, 40, Liberty Drive, Thomasville, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 10.
• Gregory Scott Elkins, 60, Marywood Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, March 11.
• Keshawn Dwayne Lee, 33, Landmark Center Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 9.
• Troy Nathan Lee, 32, Allred Place, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 9.
• Isaiah Odell Oglesby, 24, Graves Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, March 9.
• Robert Lee Lamb Jr., 41, Graves Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, March 9.
Breaking and entering
• Camarion Javar Franklin, 18, Glenstone Trail, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building and vandalism to houses, churches, fences or walls, March 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Luciana Sellers-Brown, 48, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, March 9.
• Ebony Necole Frazier, 41, Bellevue Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option, March 11.
• Daymien Jammal Perry, 32, Wichita Place, Greensboro, was charged with failure to return hired property, March 10.
• Ronald Jason Hall, 40, Longview Drive, Archdale, was charged with concealment of merchandise, March 10.
• Saghar Ali Khan, 29, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, March 9.
• Miranda Marie L. Lane, 29, E. Grimes Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, March 9.
• Miranda Lynnette Osborne, 27, Griclar Street, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, March 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Edgar Cobos Gutierrez, 37, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage not in its original container in the passenger area of a vehicle, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, March 11.
• Travis Leonard Bullard, 46, Christine Lane, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, March 11.
• Ronald Dale Hoover, 64, Fowler Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and driving while license revoked, March 9.
• Michael Anthony Tisdale, 36, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 12.
• Ayanna Mona Smith, 21. Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having expired registration, March 12.
• William Jeffrey Johnson, 30, Castlegate Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 12.
• Dalton Idodo, 32, Wolfpack Lane, Cameron, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 11.
• Shalita Shaundae Shepard, 34, Court Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and making an improper turn, March 11.
• James Michael Phillps Sr., 50, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 10.
• Shanise Nicole Malone, 27, Loftyview Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 9.
• Jaquis Tyrelle Davis, 28, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 10.
• Michael Steven Sturgill, 50, Oak Spring Lane, Archdale, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation and expired vehicle registration, March 10.
• John Henry Jenkins, 50, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and lighting equipment violation, March 11.
• Gene Tho’Mon M. Wood, 22, E. Farriss Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of MDPV, March 11.
• Javohn Keisuan A. Redrick, 30, Peninsula Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 12.
Other charges
• Jonee Alexis Dewitt, 28, Trent Walk Drive, Stonecrest, Georgia, was charged with felony abduction of children, March 9.
• Tamekia Dannelle Quick, 38, Pearson Place, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, March 9.
• Aaron Moschell Stafford, 37, Guilford Road, Jamestown, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 9.
• Antwan Labrian Webb, 31, Parkdale Drive, Thomasville, was charged with a probation violation, March 12.
• Sateria Shantal Johnson, 24, Academy Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, March 12.
• Sierra Rose Gahagan, 22, Westland Place, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, driving while license revoked with limited driving privileges and failure to present license or identification or give false information, March 11.
• Tykeim Sadik Epps, 25, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, March 10.
• Hoa Thi Nguyen, 52, Brooks Avenue, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, March 11.
• Matthew Dennis Denning, 25, Jones Lake Road, Reidsville, was charged with communicating threats and disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, March 9.
• Dylan Ellengton Denning, 25, Jones Lake Road, Reidsville, was charged with communicating threats and disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, March 9.
• Kendra Kennedy, 24, Longview Road, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, March 9.
• Jordan Janee Grant, 31, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage and having no operator’s license, March 9.
• Shanice Erica McKinney, 29, Ponderosa Drive, Greensboro, was charged with hit and run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding by exceeding a safe speed, March 9.
Incidents
• Police went to Sunset Hollow Court after someone reported finding pistols, ammunition and gun holsters in the street, March 11.
• One animal control officer was nipped on the ear by a stray dog that was being put in a city truck on Brentwood Street, March 10.
• Police are investigating vandalism that shattered a window worth $250 on a Honda CRV parked along Newlin Place, March 11.
• Police are investigating the theft of $1,000 from a business on Grimes Avenue, March 9.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed along Centennial Street. The person was taken to an area medical center, March 10.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Ford Super Duty pickup from along James Road, March 11.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Nissan Versa parked along Habersham Road, March 9.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on South Road, March 11.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $650 worth of damage to a Chevrolet Tahoe parked along Bridges Drive, March 12.
• Police went to a residence on Scientific Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, March 9.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Commerce Avenue. The person was revived with Narcan and taken to an area hospital, March 11.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $300 worth of damage to a Chevrolet Camaro parked along Kent Street, March 12.
• Police are investigating vandalism that resulted in $300 worth of damage to a window of a residence on Paramount Street, March 12.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $800 worth of damage to a Honda Accord parked along Ward Avenue, March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.