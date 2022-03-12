Breaking and entering
• Derrick T. Wilson, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, second-degree trespass and larceny, March 10.
• Michael Donjuan Rhenatt Kane, 24, Flanders Court, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, March 9.
Assault
• Desmond Gidderon, 29, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, March 10.
• Dana Louise Hall, 47, Chestnut Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and stalking, March 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Charlie A. Osborne, 34, Griclar Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny of motor vehicle parts, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, March 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Katrell Williams, 30, Ellwood Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, March 10.
• Robin Renee Rich, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, March 9.
• Antonel Adolphus Myler Jr., 23, Downing Drive, Danville, Virginia, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, March 9.
Other charges
• Jayshawn Owens, 33, Oxford Place, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, March 10.
• Izak A. Zulkowski, 21, Vanderbilt Street, Brookfield, Wisconsin, was charged with giving false fire alarms, March 10.
• Nyla Bailey, 18, Wiliton Way, High Point, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and using the telephone for vulgar or profane language, March 10.
Incidents
• Police responded to a report of fraud on a bank account of a resident of Belmont Drive, March 10.
