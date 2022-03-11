Breaking and entering
• Michael J. Williams, 33, Fern Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, March 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Jacinda Johnson, 29, Abbotts Creek Church Road, Kernersville, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, March 10.
• Charles Dunn Jr., 33, Colony Drive, Jamestown, was charged with one count each of larceny and larceny by exchanging property, March 10.
• Johnnie Parker Jr., 26, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of identity theft, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, March 10.
• Timothy E. Honeycutt, 40, Jennifer Court, Archdale, was charged with larceny, March 10.
• Tracie K. White, 43, Woods Lane, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Marc 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jerome P. Moore, 58, Cleveland Street, High Point, was charged with driving after impaired revocation notice, March 10.
• Malcolm Jamel Lee, 29, Baldwin Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts each of trafficking heroin and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 10.
Other charges
• Maurice Belser, 35, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, March 10.
• Rashon Conyers, 25, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace and impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying on a highway or street, March 10.
