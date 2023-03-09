Assault
• Mercadios Atashane Breeden, 26, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, March 8.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 5:28 pm
• Drew Thomas Charleston, 35, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, March 8.
• Mercedes Ladisha Harris, 28, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, March 7.
Breaking and entering
• Charlie Andrew Osborne, 35, Griclar Street, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, safecracking and habitual larceny and three counts of probation violation, March 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Jessica Lynn Mcheimer, 36, Geddie Place, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, March 7.
• Ronald Jason Hall, 40, Longview Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, March 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kenny Ardon, 24, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, March 7.
• Brittany Nicole Brockman, 32, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, March 8.
• Marcus Finnell Watson, 44, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and open container violation, March 8.
• Demetrius Tyshawn Dixon, 28, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 8.
• Michael Ricardo Gilchrist, 25, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, March 8.
Other charges
• Sergio Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, March 8.
• Montreal Devon Hunter, 39, Deep River Point, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, March 8.
• Daniel Isaiah Glazer, 22, South Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 8.
• Marcus Jamal Alston, 28, Old Vineyard Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, March 8.
• Rosa Benavidez-Mendez, 20, Connor Place, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, no operator’s license and failure to stop at a stoplight, March 8.
Incidents
• Police received a wallet that someone found along Eaton Place, March 8.
