Larceny/Theft
• Varnessa Johnson, 50, Woods Lane, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, March 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ryan McPherson, 46, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, March 8.
• Michael Jerome Johnson, 60, Mobil Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, March 8.
• Lisa Lynette Brewer, 48, Book Binder Court, Jamestown, was charged with impaired driving, March 7.
Other charges
• William K. Rankin, 31, Stony Point Court, Thomasville, was charged with communicating threats, March 8.
• Mickey T. Smith, 29, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, March 8.
• Cordett Clay, 35, Wedgewood Drive, Lexington, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, March 8.
Incidents
• Police are investigating larceny from a GMC Yukon and a Toyota RAV4 along Oakview Street, March 8.
• Police are investigating the discharge of a firearm into a residence on Ardale Drive. While a person was working at home, a projectile exited the ceiling of one of the rooms in the apartment. There were no injuries, March 8.
• Police recovered a Honda Accord along Centennial Street that was reported stolen from the city of Sanford, March 8.
• Police are investigating a break-in and burglary to a residence on Crawford Avenue in which a television, video game console and shoes and boots worth $785 were taken, March 8.
