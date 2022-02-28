Assault
• Alterone Warren, 31, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, Feb. 26.
• Michael W. Corbett, 30, Larkin Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 26.
• Tek Nepal, 46, Valley Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 26.
• Jordan Virella, 24, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Tiffany Covington, 38, Gore Court, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of failure to return hired property and possessing, transferring or receiving stolen vehicles, Feb. 26.
• Malik McManus, 22, Clubhouse Court, High Point, was charged with defrauding a taxicab, Feb. 25.
• Stephanie Vestal, 42, Trotter Street, Thomasville, was charged with habitual larceny, Feb. 25.
• Larosco Smith Sr., 60, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 27.
• Andeon Grier, 41, Cornielle Lane, Charlotte, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Feb. 27.
• Joshua F. York, 35, Old U.S. 52, Lexington, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, Feb. 26.
• Jennifer Ann Hunt, 39, Swathmore Avenue, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, Feb. 26.
• Zakia Muhammed, 36, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Christian Ballard, 28, Cross Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 25.
• Kenneth L. Jackson, 47, Waverly Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 27.
• Grace Withrow, 21, Claybrook Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 27.
• Malcolm J. Lee, 29, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 25.
• Troy Peterson Sr., 67, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and driving while license revoked, Feb. 27.
• Steven Ursuy, 52, Tavern Court, Jamestown, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 26.
• Rico M. Smith, 23, Penner Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Feb. 26.
• Angela Dinkins, 39, Randleman Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 25.
Other charges
• Brian K. Brann, 50, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with a federal probation violation, Feb. 27.
• Robert R. Deluca, 21, The Cross Way, East Marion, New York, was charged with giving a false fire alarm, Feb. 27.
• Jaytwon Shepherd, 19, Kay Street, Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with two counts of being a fugitive from justice, Feb. 25.
• Willie McFadden, 54, New Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Feb. 25.
• Robert Lee Baker, 48, West Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration, Feb. 25.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in to a residence on Tavern Court, Feb. 26.
