Assault
• Timontre Sheki Thompson, 24, Broadacres Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 24.
• Phillip Marshall Blanks, 63, Tyson Court, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, Feb. 24.
• Reginald Eldomonique Wall, 34, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, breaking or entering to terrorize or injure occupant, vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, and reckless driving to endanger persons/property, Feb. 24.
• Samuel Kebebe Habtom, 33, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 24.
• Zaria Nicole Turner, 25, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Feb. 24.
• Cleveland Terrell Williams, 33, Benjamin Bensen Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 25.
• James Edward Sexton, 51, W. English Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, driving while license suspended/revoked, no vehicle registration and faulty lighting equipment, Feb. 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Kendra Kennedy, 24, Longview Road, High Point, was charged with writing a worthless check and three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, Feb. 27.
• Sharon Leverette, 48, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Tylan Chambers, 22, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 27.
Other charges
• Jermaine Johnson Jr., 26, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with prohibited weapons possession by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 27.
• Casandra Rainey, 60, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with stalking and two counts of communicating threats, Feb. 27.
• Percy Lee Smith Jr., 71, Stoneycreek Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to report an accident, Feb. 27.
• Tony McQueen, 46, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, driving with license suspended or revoked and failure to give information after a crash, Feb. 27.
Incidents
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 700 block of Westchester Drive where the back window of a vehicle that was parked in an office parking lot was shattered and a briefcase stolen from the back seat, Feb. 27.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2900 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Feb. 27.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage at Baker Road and Nugget Road where a motorist driving southbound on Baker Road reported that a white passenger vehicle crossed the center line and damaged his driver’s side mirror, failing to stop at the scene, Feb. 27.
• Report of larceny from a retail outlet in the 200 block of Eastchester Drive where a man and women were last seen running away from the store on foot, Feb. 27.
• Report of larceny in the 900 block of Millis Street where someone stole packages off the loading dock of a business, Feb. 27.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 4000 block of Precision Way, Feb. 27.
