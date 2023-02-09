Breaking and entering
• Demarco Jackson, 24, Pine Valley Road, High Point, was charged with breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 7.
• James S. Ledbetter, 28, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and displaying and discharging a prohibited firearm or other weapon, Feb. 7.
• Daniel Casey, 37, Kelly Street, Statesville, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Feb. 7.
• Mercedes Blue, 31, Tremont Drive, Durham, was charged with extortion, Feb. 7.
• Anthony J. Pittman, 29, St. Johns Street, High Point, was charged with larceny of a firearm and prohibited firearms possession by a felon, Feb. 7.
• Shawntez Lamont Cagle, 18, Park Street, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Feb. 6.
• Calvin McCune Jr., 41, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of stolen goods, Feb. 7.
• Larry Lee Beeson, 40, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 7.
• Tylan Chambers, 22, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 7.
• Police are investigating a domestic disturbance at a store on Greensboro Road where an employee was assaulted and the assailant left in a silver-colored vehicle, Feb. 7.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $300 worth of damage to the front door of a residence on Ardale Drive, Feb. 7.
