Assault
• Herlin Huffman, 34, Glenstone Terrace, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 7.
• Desmond Diavon Gidderon, 29, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and injury to personal property, Feb. 4.
• Donte Shaquille Steel, 29, North Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, Feb. 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Brandy Griggs, 44, Birchwood Court, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny, Feb. 7.
• James Randolph Miller, 46, Council Street, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Feb. 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Serri Taylor, 44, Harris Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 7.
• Javon Pete McCall, 38, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, Feb. 4.
• Lisa Marie Cross, 35, Sink Lake Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 5.
• Wesley Antonio Zimmerman, 46, Norton Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, eluding arrest and no operator license, Feb. 6.
Other charges
• Stanley J. Robinson, 64, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Feb. 7.
• Brandi Michelle Shambley, 37, Davis Country Road, Randleman, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 5.
• Derek Scott Prince, 30, Hay Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 5.
• James Alan Collins, 51, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 6.
• Tiffany Shawntae Aganowski, 47, Stokes Drive, King, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 6.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2700 block of N. Main Street where a motorist was rear-ended at the intersection of N. Main Street and N. University Parkway by a motorist driving a dark-gray-colored SUV who fled the scene, Feb. 7.
• Report of larceny at a business in the 4100 block of Eagle Drive where an employee reported that someone took her Apple watch as it was left charging in a breakroom, Feb. 7.
