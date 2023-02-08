Breaking and entering
• Jarique Green, 19, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with three felony counts of breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, Feb. 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Malik McManus, 23, Roberts Lane, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Feb. 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• James Sellers, 36, Barton Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 6.
• Shatya Ennals, 26, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, improper or false registration and driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 6.
• Aozjah Eunique Robinson-Howell, 24, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked, no vehicle insurance and improper or false registration, Feb. 3.
• John Robert Adams Jr., 33, Hickswood Forest Court, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun and improper or false vehicle registration, Feb. 3.
Other charges
• Aaron Torres, 20, Clifton Street, High Point, was charged with reckless driving to endanger persons or property, Feb. 6.
• Anisha Madden, 21, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Feb. 6.
• Dennis J. Clark, 39, Quakerwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Feb. 6.
• Lacourtney Byrd, 30, Burbank Street, Greensboro, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Feb. 6.
• Travion Platt, 23, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 6.
• Richard Curtis Ross, 43, Dover Place, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Feb. 5.
• Hannah Mariah Guzman, 27, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Feb. 6.
Incidents
• Police went to the Guilford County Department of Social Services office on Russell Avenue after a report of a woman assaulting a social worker, Feb. 6.
• Police are investigating a report that a woman paid nearly $1,800 to rent a house and then was informed that the person she paid was not the actual rental company, Feb. 6.
• Police went to a residence on Redding Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance, Feb. 6.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a Nissan NV200 parked along National Service Road, Feb. 6.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose on Market Center Drive, Feb. 6.
