Breaking and entering
• Shaun Branscome, 37, Clifton Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering of a building and larceny after breaking and entering, Feb. 6.
Assault
• Isaac Jordan III, 27, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 5.
• Jeremy G. Gibson, 32, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a law enforcement officer, parole officer or probation officer and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 5.
• Jonathan M. Young, 56, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault in the presence of a minor and possession of marijuna paraphernalia, Feb. 6.
• Jaylen Harrington-Wilkes, 26, Loftyview Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony larceny and affray or simple assault, Feb. 5.
• Shania Springs, 21, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 5.
• Shanda Mae Briggs, 38, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jesse Hulin II, 29, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 4.
• Eddie Ables Jr., 48, Arden Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 6.
• Roshawnda Ann Simpson, 57, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 4.
• Ajit Khadka, 30, Switchback Court, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Feb. 5.
Other charges
• Holly R. Hilton, 36, homeless, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, Feb. 4.
• Danny Dines, 55, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, Feb. 4.
• John L. Rogers Jr., 34, Ellwood Drive, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, Feb. 4.
