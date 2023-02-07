Assault
• Shontia Valerio, 26, Pennsylvania Avenue, New York City, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 5.
• Jamar Gibson-Harris, 27, First Tee Drive, High Point, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun, Feb. 5.
• Marion T. Thomas, 32, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and assault in the presence of a minor, Feb. 3.
• Eddie Junior Gilbert, 56, Roberts Lane, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 2.
• Marissa Kay Carmichael, 24, South Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 4.
Breaking and entering
• Travis Overby, 45, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking, and entering and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 4.
Larceny/Theft
• James D. Peele, 39, Thornton Court, Greensboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and possessing stolen goods, Feb. 4.
• Aime Bielski, 41, Gowan Loop Road, Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 4.
• Anthony D. Thomas, 40, Sharon Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Feb. 4.
• Deborah Kidd, 31, Brockett Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Feb. 4.
• Kristina Pauley, 37, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Feb. 4.
• Omer Ali Khan, 30, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Feb. 3.
• Brenda Irving, 46, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Feb. 3.
• Travis Overby, 45, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 3.
• Ronald Lee Carter, 53, Steele Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Feb. 2.
• Alexis Nycole Wilkerson, S. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Feb. 2.
• Antoine Lamonte McDuffie, 24, Chatham Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants and other employees and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 2.
• Miranda Lynnette Osborne, 27, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing a catalytic converter, Feb. 3.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Sindy Giles-Rameriz, 30, State Avenue, High Point, has been charged with impaired driving, Feb. 5.
Miguel Barrera, 33, State Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 5.
• Jessie Lee Chapman Jr., 45, James Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 4.
• Batistas Reynaldo, 18, Rolling Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 4.
• Terry Cornelison, 50, Ogden Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 3.
• Logan B. Stacy, 19, Westland Place, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Feb. 3.
• Jennifer Bolin, 36, West Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 3.
• Amanda Lynn Owens, 33, Nathan Hunt Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 3.
• Janice C. Moore, 65, Gales Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 3.
• Dekeyra Denena Johnson, 27, Shadow Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with trafficking in marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, Feb. 2.
• Brandon Rishad Thompson, 33, Pickett Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, seat belt violation and reckless driving to endanger persons/property, Feb. 2.
• Richard Antonio Welch Jr., 19, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents/other, Feb. 2.
• Gregory Tadeo, 29, Ross Street, Asheboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 4.
• Chadwick Preston Gleason, 45, Bingham Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 5.
Other charges
• Quandell German, 32, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Feb. 5.
• Joshua D. Wilson, 42, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage and driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 5.
• Kaylan Wilson-Boger, 26, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony probation violation and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 5.
• Saperria Stewart, 23, Welborne Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 5.
• Kendrick Wallace, 52, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with violating a release order in an officer’s presence, Feb. 5.
• Eddie J. Warren, 32, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, Feb. 5.
• Kenfemichael Mulualem, 19, Birkdale Drive, High Point, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoyance, Feb. 4.
• Khudeer Khdier, 19, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Feb. 4.
• Robert C. Dobson, 34, Eller Road, Lexington, was charged with a probation violation, Feb. 3.
• Deborah Pemberton, 62, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespass, Feb. 3.
• Dwayne McNair, 42, Glen Way Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit and driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 3.
• Amy C. Garrett, 51, Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 3.
• Parkasky Earl Cotton, 38, National Boulevard, Lexington, was charged with injure/tamper with vehicle, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive, Feb. 5.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report that someone forced another person in a parking area along S. Main Street to hand over $500 in cash and $500 worth of firearms, Feb. 3.
• Police recovered a Toyota Camry along Oneka Avenue that had been reported stolen from in front of a residence on Brockett Avenue, Feb. 4.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Honda Accord along Northpoint Avenue, Feb. 4.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a men’s bicycle worth $90 from the bike rack in front of the High Point Public Library on N. Main Street, Feb. 4.
• Police are investigating the theft of $328 in cash, a wallet and a backpack from a vehicle parked along Amos Street, Feb. 3.
• Police are investigating the vandalism of several cars along Olivia Place, Feb. 3.
• Police recovered a Kia Optima along Ty Circle that was reported stolen in Reidsville, Feb. 3.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a locked storage container on Shore Street and stole a leaf blower worth $200, Feb. 3.
