Assault
• Thomas Q. Spann, 53, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault on a female, Feb. 2.
• Berry Barnes, 59, Larkin Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 3.
• Nebishaka Hitimana, 44, Evergreen Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 3.
• Cody Wayne Danford, 29, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 3.
• Jaylen Tyshawn Clinton, 20, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Feb. 2.
• Timothy Lamont Scott, 51, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 2.
Breaking and entering
• Crystal Ann Marie Grant, 29, Donnell Street, Kernersville, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering-building, Feb. 2.
• Naje Kamren McClendon, 20, Shire Court, Jamestown, was charged with felony breaking and entering-building, Feb. 2.
Larceny/Theft
• Maria Junco-Torres, 52, Prospect Church Road, Thomasville, was charged with two counts of forgery of notes, checks or warrants, Feb. 3.
• Jeffery Mann Jr., 53, Ashe Street, High Point, was charged with three counts of habitual larceny, Feb. 3.
• Crystal Rose Hamrick, 33, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny of a dog, Feb. 3.
• Devin Lynn Combs, 21, Warner Road, Kernersville, was charged with three counts of larceny, Feb. 3.
• Kaitlyn Michele Cook, 28, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, Feb. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kenisha M. Moore, 22, Waverly Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and general misdemeanor child abuse, Feb. 3.
• Jessica Marie Ayscue, 36, Church Street, Randleman, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 2.
• David Malachi Saint-Hilaire, 19, Oakway Court, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 2.
• Erica Denise Sparks, 34, Lazy Pine Road, Randleman, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 2.
• Bryant Keith Scott, 51, Stoneybrook Court, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, Feb. 2.
Other charges
• Oscar Portillo-Vasquez, 24, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with having no operator’s license, Feb. 2.
• Ryan Bissonnette, 33, Moose Lodge Road, Lexington, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, Feb. 2.
• Kenyaa Craven, 23, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 3.
• Jordan J. Marshall, 27, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony accessory after the fact and altering, destroying or stealing evidence of a crime, Feb. 3.
