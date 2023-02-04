Larceny/Theft
• Brandon Lumley, 19, Moses Lucas Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Cynthia Gunn, 42, Guilford Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 2.
• Ricky K. Lewis, 21, Arthur Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 2.
• Alex W. Lewis, 25, Wright Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Feb. 2.
• Brandon Thompson, 33, Pickett Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, seat belt violation and reckless driving to endanger, Feb. 2.
Other charges
• Joseph Lee Duckworth, 52, Guilford Street, Thomasville, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license suspended or revoked, and improper lighting of a vehicle, Feb. 2.
• Mageed Adlan, 30, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with speeding, improper tinted windows, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 2.
• Derek S. Price, 31, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 2.
• Tamica Williams, 40, Filbert Place, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 2.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a hotel on Ardale Drive. The person was revived with Narcan but refused to be taken to a medical center, Feb. 2.
• Police recovered a stolen Volkswagen Jetta along Brentwood Street, Feb. 2.
