Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a Honda Accord Sport from outside a residence on Sienna Terrace. The car was stolen after the owner started the vehicle to warm up the engine and went back inside the residence while the car was running, Feb. 2.
• Police are investigating the larceny of nearly $2,000 worth of carpet and furnishings from a rental property on Williams Avenue, Feb. 2.
• Police are investigating a possible financial fraud against a resident of Ring Street, Feb. 2.
• Police are investigating shots fired into a residence on Brentwood Street. The shots were concentrated on the front door, Feb. 2.
• Police recovered a Chevrolet Equinox that was reported stolen from outside a residence on Copperstone Drive after the owner left it running to let it warm up. The car was recovered hours later, Feb. 2.
