Assault
• Jason Stuart Terry, 51, Donvic Drive, High Point, was charged with sexual battery, Jan. 31.
• Dave Taylor III, 31, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Feb. 1.
• Adama Powell, 42, Sharon Circle, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 1.
Breaking and entering
• Dontarious Quick, 32, Maryland Place, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Feb. 1.
• Shaquille Holt, 28, Foushee Street, Greensboro, was charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, Feb. 1.
• Amanda Strickland, 42, Sir Abbott Lane, Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building; larceny after breaking and entering; altering, destroying or removing identification marks from personal property; and possession of stolen goods, Feb. 1.
Larceny/Theft
• John W. Beck, 52, Roy Lopp Road, Lexington, was charged with shoplifting, Feb. 1.
• Justin Surrett, 34, Fairfield Road, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony larceny, Feb. 1.
• Tracy B. Strickland, 50, Stout Road, Randleman, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Feb. 1.
• Marvin Gaines Jr., 53, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Feb. 1.
• Robert Haas III, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with shoplifting and delaying, resisting or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 1.
• Austin Douglas McMasters, 26, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with felony larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Jan. 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Tyrell L. Scott, 22, Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, Feb. 1.
• Marquez Jernal McQueen, 18, Carolina Avenue, Eden, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 31.
• Gavon Gilbert Moore, 19, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 31.
Other charges
• Kadian Darame, 24, 181st Street, The Bronx, New York, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Feb. 1.
• Jody Clodfelter, 34, Georgetown Road, Kernersville, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 1.
• India Abney, 29, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Feb. 1.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Roberts Lane after a report of a fight, Feb. 1.
• Police are investigating a robbery at an inn on Ardale Drive in which the victim said $600 and a wallet was taken, Feb. 1.
• Police went to a residence on Florham Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance, Feb. 1.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed on heroin at a residence on Trinity Avenue. The person was revived but refused to be taken to a hospital, Feb. 1.
