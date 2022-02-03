Larceny/Theft
• Wanda Lynn Cook, 54, Donnell Street, Kernersville, was charged with larceny by servants and other employees, Feb. 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• James E. Lester, 25, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Feb. 1.
Other charges
• Delma Thomas, 51, English Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 1.
• Avent Lee Sturdivant, 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Feb. 1.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of more than $2,500 worth of camping and fishing gear from a Ford Expedition parked along Hamilton Street. The back window of the vehicle was shattered, Feb. 1.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a convenience store on Parris Avenue. The person was taken to an area hospital, Feb. 1.
