Assault
• James Sexton Jr., 51, English Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury while on probation or parole; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 26.
• Amy C. Garrett, 51, Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 24.
• Jose Vasquez-Aguilar, 42, Cohen Street, Thomasville, was charged with assault of a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Feb. 26.
• Myrna Brown, 32, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 25.
• Sha’qua Ray, 24, Broadacres Drive, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Frederick Ray Davis, 52, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Feb. 26.
• Lavores Simmons, 41, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and a probation violation, Feb. 26.
• Saul Jaimes-Ramos, 18, Otrema Circle, High Point, was charged with transferring price tag from goods to other goods, Feb. 25.
• Aaron Stafford, 37, Guilford Avenue, Jamestown, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 25.
• Christopher G. Strickland, 42, homeless, Thomasville, was charged with possessing stolen goods; altering, destroying or removing identification marks from personal property; and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Feb. 25.
• Amanda Kintner, 41, Garner Road, Denton, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and damage to personal or real property for the purpose of obtaining nonferrous metal, Feb. 25.
• Randale Davis, 23, Fox Hunt Drive, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 24.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Reginald McEachean, 29, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, speeding more than 15 mph over the limit and no vehicle insurance, Feb. 26.
• Baptisha Bonham, 37, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, Feb. 25.
• Terry McKoy Jr., 29, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and speeding more than 15 mph over the limit, Feb. 24.
• Krissy Robinson, 30, Circle Drive, Mount Gilead, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having a prohibited open container, Feb. 24.
• Isaac Arce-Flores, 22, Hasty School Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb 25.
• Emily Cheung, 41, Watercress Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 25.
• Charles Edward Thornton IV, 21, Penn Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Feb. 23.
• Cameron O’Bryant Hairston, 27, Eugene Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, open container of alcohol in vehicle and speeding, Feb. 23.
• Kenny Ardon, 24, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended/revoked, Feb. 23.
• Shadow Wayne Johnson, 36, Uwharrie Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 23.
• Christopher Everett, 38, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked, improper registration, no vehicle insurance and speeding, Feb. 23.
• Joseph Rustin Arnette, 52, Briggs Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Feb. 23.
Other charges
• Regina Tillery, 45, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with stalking, Feb. 26.
• Ethan Hicks Jr., 35, Larkin Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Feb. 25.
• Kendrick Wilkes, 32, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Feb. 25.
• Jaquan Horne, 28, Cloverdale Court, Archdale, was charged with a probation violation, Feb. 24.
• Brandon Harris Jr., 18, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property, Feb. 24.
• Monica Chambers, 37, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 24.
• Minnie Westmoreland, 58, Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with hit and run property damage, driving while license revoked and speeding by failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, Feb. 24.
• Carl Irvin Blackwell Jr., 43, Hunter Street, Thomasville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and open container, Feb. 23.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Hyundai Santa Fe from along Green Drive, Feb. 24.
• Police are investigating the theft of firearms from a Honda Accord and Chevrolet Malibu parked along Hitchcock Way, Feb. 24.
