Assault
• Charles Thornton IV, 21, Penn Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property, Feb. 23.
• Ronnie Lee Medley, 61, Park Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 23.
• Deante Leggett, 30, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, Feb. 23.
• Sincere Little, 26, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Feb. 23.
• Twain Patrick Johnson, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with habitual misdemeanor assault, Feb. 22.
Breaking and entering
• Jermaine Armstrong, 27, Funston Street, Hollywood, Florida, was charged with three felony counts of breaking and entering into cars or other motor vehicles, Feb. 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Rahsaan Pearson, 36, Dorsey Road, Riverdale, Georgia, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Feb. 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ishawn Mitchell, 27, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, selling or delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 23.
Other charges
• Thomas James Foster, 39, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, Feb. 23.
• Terry Kearse, 19, Oferrell Street, Greensboro, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 23.
• Lawton Winfield III, 46, Clear Meadow Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, eluding arrest and aggressive driving, Feb. 23.
• Debra Pemberton, 62, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and second-degree trespass, Feb. 23.
• Amy C. Garrett, 51, Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 23.
Incidents
• Police recovered a wallet with $8 in cash from someone who found the wallet in the parking lot of a restaurant on Fairfield Road, Feb. 23.
• Police are investigating vandalism that resulted in $500 worth of damage to a High Point Fire Department trailer along S. Elm Street, Feb. 23.
• Police are investigating the attempted theft of a Hyundai Santa Fe along Woodrow Avenue, Feb. 23.
• Police are seeking whoever threw a large rock through a glass door at a residence on Northpoint Avenue, causing $700 worth of damage, Feb. 23.
• Police received a cellphone from someone who found it on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church on N. Main Street, Feb. 23.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a woman’s purse from a Chrysler Town and Country parked outside a residence on Forrest Street, Feb. 23.
