Assault
• Brooke Buchanan, 33, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 22.
• Jodie McCrackin, 33, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 22.
• Jessie Lee Gainey Jr., 41, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 22.
• Joel Lee Young, 32, Banbridge Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 22.
• Jeffrey Trond Harmon Jr., 31, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and violation of the Domestic Violence Act, Feb. 21.
Breaking and entering
• Augustin Lopez, 42, Cable Street, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, Feb. 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Asia Manning, 22, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Feb. 22.
• Fantrell Dumas, 43, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Feb. 22.
• Alexis Wilkerson, 24, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods, Feb. 22.
• Gavon Moore, 20, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, Feb. 22.
Other charges
• Delonte Ellis, 24, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, Feb. 22.
• Shaquille Medley, 29, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Feb. 22.
• Rashaan Battle-Mabery, 20, Rivermeade Drive, Archdale, was charged with failing to present license or identification or giving false information, Feb. 22.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose in the parking lot on N. Main Street, Feb. 22.
• Officers tried to stop on a black Honda Civic at E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Centennial Street, but it sped away at over 100 mph in a 35 mph zone, including running a red light near HPU, Feb. 22.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Dodge Durango along Langford Avenue, Feb. 22.
• Police are investigating a report by a resident of McGuinn Drive that someone was using her information to seek different financial applications, Feb. 22.
• Police are seeking whoever stole the keys and the vehicle of a woman while she was at a fitness center on S. Main Street, Feb. 22.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Jeep Compass along Stoneybrook Drive, Feb. 22.
