Assault

• Samsara Waynesha Padgett, 24, Ansley Way, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Feb. 17.

• Jarvis Edward Lindsey, Langford Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 17.

Weapons

• Jeffrey Scott Robinson, 54, Preferred Way, High Point, was charged with manufacture/possess a weapon of mass death/destruction and buying/possessing property with altered serial number, Feb. 17.

• Jamil Deyshon Sellers, 34, Old Winston Road, High Point, was charged with being armed to the terror of the public, Feb. 21.

• Roy Lee Covington, 59, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with manufacturing or possessing a weapon of mass death or destruction. The charge involves a firearm that was converted, Feb. 22.

Breaking and entering

• Isiah Malique Starnes-Johnson, 23, Tarrant Road, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-vehicles and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Feb. 21.

Larceny/Theft

• Angela Dinkins, 39, Randleman Road, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, Feb. 22.

• Sheila Marie Brown, 30, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, Feb. 22.

• Mark Brindle, 47, Tanglebrook Road, High Point, was charged with one count of larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 22.

• Wesley Lee Brindle III, 25, Tanglebrook Road, High Point, was charged with larceny, Feb. 22.

• Karriem Thomasson, 46, Oatgrass Lane, Raleigh, was charged with felony larceny, larceny and larceny by servants and other employees, Feb. 22.

• John Valente, 34, Hillcrest Court, Lexington, was charged with larceny, Feb. 22.

• Eugene T. Hill, 52, Pennington Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Feb. 22.

• Tajun Ikean Pratt, 27, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, Feb. 17.

• Jarrod Louis Agualo, 39, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, possession counterfeit instrument/currency/check and felony probation violation, Feb. 18.

• Lefefeia Shanta Brown, 47, Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, was charged with transferring price tag from goods to other goods, Feb. 18.

• Ryan Dean Pritchard, 29, Calvin Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny and concealment of merchandise, Feb. 20.

Drugs/Alcohol

• Destiny Moore, 24, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each having a prohibited open container and an inspection infraction with criminal violation, Feb. 22.

• Dunstan Remisa Thompson, 38, Short Street, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 17.

• Choloe Tessa Sagcal, 19, Thacher Loop, Elgin, South Carolina, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possessing fraudulent identification, Feb. 17.

• Shacora Shavail McKiver, 31, Old Thomasville Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 19.

• Marcus Keith Lynn, 35, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling-vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Feb. 20.

Other charges

• Whitney K. Carney, 30, Hedgecock Circle, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 22.

• Dyquan Shyieem Robinson, 26, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and unsafe movement, Feb. 17.

• Benjamin Allen Williams, 38, W. Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Feb. 18.

• Stephanie Kay Shackleford, 44, Millers Mill Road, Trinity was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 20.

• Amesha Ytenia Johnson, 36, Grand Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and two counts of failure to appear, Feb. 21.

• Kristin Leigh Phillips, 32, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 22.

Incidents

• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose in a wooded area off of S. Main Street. A man who was found on the ground was given Narcan and transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Feb. 22.

