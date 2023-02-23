Assault
• Savian Brown, 18, Sherrill Avenue, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, Feb. 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Valerie M. Fisher, 34, East Drive, Thomasville, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, uttering a forged instrument, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 21.
• Fuller Oxendine, 52, Merritt Drive, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 21.
• Aaron Stafford, 37, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 21.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Alexander Kuzmanoff, 26, Glenn Meade Drive, High Point, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, Feb. 21.
• David Joseph Deluca Jr., 40, Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 20.
• Marcus Eugene Price, 51, Dudley Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution or local confinement facility, Feb. 21.
Other charges
• Donte Burke, 41, Elizabeth Glen Way, Jamestown, was charged with vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Feb. 21.
• Shemeka Scipio, 46, Burgandy Street, Windsor, was charged with stalking, Feb. 21.
• Pinkie Tecole Edwards, 43, Steele Avenue, Jamestown, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and speeding 14 mph more than the limit, Feb. 20.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a parking area on Elon Place, Feb. 21.
• Police are investigating the theft of a delivery package of $120 worth of clothes left at a residence on Crown Lake Circle, Feb. 21.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $600 worth of damage to a Honda Accord along Springfield Road, Feb. 21.
