Assault

• Princeton Lucas, 23, Camden Circle, Lexington, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Feb. 21.

• Wendell Williamson Jr., 29, Mosby Drive, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 21.

• Nahshon Pryce, 35, Prospect Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault inflicting serious injury, Feb. 21.

Drugs/Alcohol

• Tonya Crouch, 29, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 21.

• Charles Swinson Jr., 29, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, Feb. 21.

Other charges

• Isiah Starnes-Johnson, 23, Tarrant Road, High Point, was charged with three felony counts of probation violation, Feb. 21.

Incidents

• Police are searching for whoever stole a Nissan Rogue from a parking area on Piedmont Parkway when the car owner left it unattended while letting the engine warm up, Feb. 21.

Trending Videos