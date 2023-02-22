Assault
• Kevin McCain, 35, Frank Street, Asheboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 20.
Assault
• Kevin McCain, 35, Frank Street, Asheboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 20.
• Christopher H. James, 20, Boggs Road, Thomasville, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats, Feb. 20.
• Lakaya McBride, 28, Henry Place, High Point, was charged with felony child neglect involving serious bodily injury, Feb. 20.
Larceny
• Yulissa Dominguez, 25, Larkin Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Feb. 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Hei Kyah Moo, 26, Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 20.
• Ian Kyle Rivero, 42, Bernau Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 17.
• Shawn Maurice Watson, 41, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and attempt and conspiracy, Feb. 20.
Other charges
• Kristopher Hutchens, 33, Francis Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of a probation violation and one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 20.
• David A. Brewer, 43, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with two counts of a probation violation, Feb. 20.
• Ted McCall Jr., 27, Garrison Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 20.
• Dary Pegues, 58, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 20.
• Bretton Heath Troxler, 52, Cos Cob Court, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 20.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole $7,000 in cash, $3,000 worth of cigarettes and $15 worth of beer during a burglary of a service station on S. Main Street. Video surveillance shows a person breaking the glass on a side door and entering the business, then leaving in a pickup truck, Feb. 20.
• Officers stopped a black Honda Accord for having an expired registration at Oneka Avenue and Meredith Street. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger of the vehicle got out and ran away, and the car sped away, leading officers on a short pursuit, Feb. 20.
