Breaking and entering
• Hubert Freeman Jr., 51, Myra Court, Kernersville, was charged with breaking and entering into cars or other vehicles, Jan. 31.
Larceny/Theft
• Kariely Fajardo-Rivera, 18, Rougemont Lane, Kernersville, was charged with larceny, Jan. 31.
• Luke Allen Toney, 28, Freedle Drive, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny, Jan. 28.
• Allene Sarah-Jean Jones, 41, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with larceny, Jan. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Moni Raj Magar, 23, Fairview Church Road, Trinity, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 31.
• Dylan Alling, 25, Countryside Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 31.
• Jami Burney, 34, Pecan Street, Bladenboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 31.
• Jerry Ray Burney Jr., 36, Pecan Street, Bladenboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 31.
• Kristopher Todd Hutchens, 32, Gantt Horn Road, Statesville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, Jan. 28.
• David Aaron Brewer, 42, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear, Jan. 28.
• Gregory Charles Baskins Jr., 28, N. Hoskins Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear, Jan. 28.
• Malcolm James Merritt, 29, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 29.
• Patrick Dean Spangler, 32, Ennett Lane, Sneads Ferry, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation, Jan. 29.
• Joshua Milton Harris, 34, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 30.
• Justin Tymel Foster, 34, Woodbend Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 30.
Other charges
• Latoya Whitfield, 40, Celtic Crossing Drive, High Point, was charged with prohibited tethering of a dog, Jan. 31.
• Michael Dee McHone, 47, Boles Road, Germanton, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 31.
Incidents
• Police are investigating shots fired into a residence on Druid Street, Jan. 31.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a Kia Soul parked along Lexington Avenue and stole items, Jan. 31.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Chevrolet Malibu along Granby Avenue. Someone threw a cinder block through the driver’s side window, Jan. 31.
• Police are seeking whoever stole Michael Jordan sneakers, a wallet and clothing from a Mercedes 250 along Platinum Drive, Jan. 31.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized a Dodge Dakota along Clover Drive, Jan. 31.
• Police are investigating the theft of nearly $3,000 in an online scam perpetrated against a couple on Mary Lee Way, Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.