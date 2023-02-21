Assault
• Rodney K. Rainey, 61, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 19.
• Jonah Gabriel Waxman, 20, Carlton Place, Boca Raton, Florida, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury, Feb. 18.
• Willie A. Paige, 53, Stoneybrook Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and sexual battery, Feb. 18.
• Amanda J. Stewart, 28, Jennifer Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and second-degree trespass, Feb. 18.
• Shane Spangler, 29, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, felony breaking and entering a building, and larceny or removal of an anti-theft or inventory device, Feb. 17.
• Jacob Tande, 47, Spinning Wheel Point, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Feb. 17.
Breaking and entering
• Amania Quick, 18, Chatham Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Feb. 19.
• Gregory Lee Shaw, 58, Transit Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with felony breaking into cars or other motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 17.
• Anthony Terrell Boyd, 53, Turney Court, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building and second-degree trespassing, Feb. 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Baronica Rickert, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and probation violation, Feb. 18.
• Jarique Green, 19, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, Feb. 18.
• Jerry Lee Blankenship, 28, Dawnwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of stolen goods, driving while license suspended or revoked and having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration, Feb. 17.
• Charles Riddle, 21, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, Feb.17.
• Matthew Olayos, 28, Newland Drive, Julian, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Lakisha Clinton, 45, Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, Feb.19.
• Alfredo Velazquez, 36, Kennedy Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 19.
• Triston Evans, 23, Millbrooke Court, Advance, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving with license suspended or revoked, Feb. 18.
• Christina N. Johnson, 37, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Feb. 18.
• Ian Rivero, 41, Bernau Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 17.
• Tyler Kepley, 26, Cummings Dairy Road, Summerfield, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 17.
• Betty B. Norman, 23, Koontz Road, Lexington, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 17.
• Melissa Ann Wood, 38, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 17.
• Harold Brundage III, 39, Uwharrie Street, Asheboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 17.
• Cedric D. Grace, 47, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of MDPV, Feb. 18.
• Sherry Pell, 59, Woodridge Lane, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and carrying a concealed gun, Feb.18.
• Keneose Lawrence Akoje, 37, Admiral Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Feb. 16.
• Renrick Jalonie Arthur, 29, S. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with simple possession of MDPV and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 16.
• Danny Ray Campbell, 56, Peace Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, Feb. 16.
Other charges
• Tavarius Miller, 26, Norman Shoaf Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to stop for a siren and eluding arrest, Feb. 19.
• Thomas D. Jones, 30, Madison Street, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Feb. 19.
• Debra Pemberton, 62, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 19.
• William M. Garrett, 40, Arch Street, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Feb. 18.
• Eric Mullins, 25, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Feb. 17.
• Julio Marcial, 22, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with speeding 15 mph more than the speed limit, Feb. 17.
• Brittany R. Williams, 28, Sunview Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 17.
• Brian Detling, 34, homeless, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and misuse of the 911 system, Feb. 17.
• Phala Na Keo, 50, N. Pugh Street, Lexington, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Feb. 16.
• Matthew Gregory Olayos, 28, Newland Drive, Julian, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 17.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $600 worth of damage to a Kia Forte along Ingleside Drive, Feb. 18.
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in and burglary to a residence on Burge Place, Feb. 18.
• Police an outdoor area along S. Main Street after a report of a disturbance that may have involved prostitution, Feb. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.