• Kyle D. Thompson, 24, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and being intoxicated and disruptive, Jan. 31.
Larceny/Theft
• Jarique Green, 19, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen goods and a seat belt violation, Jan. 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Cesar Castillo, 29, Kennedy Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 31.
Other charges
• Marquez McQueen, 24, Carolina Avenue, Eden, was charged with failure to comply, Jan. 31.
• Robert Vasquez, 34, N. Lindsay St., High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and making a false report of theft or conversion, Jan. 31.
• Makayla Nicole Brown, 24, Willow Place, High Point, was charged with speeding 15 mph or more over the limit, driving while license suspended or revoked, and improper vehicle registration, Jan. 31.
• Marshall Tyrel Ragsdale, 22, Crowne Lake Circle, High Point, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear, Jan. 31.
Incidents
• A police officer was assaulted while escorting a prisoner from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center to a Guilford County government building, Jan. 31.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Nissan Sentra from Clara Cox Way, Jan. 31.
• Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the backyard of a residence on Park Street, Jan. 31.
• Police are investigating the theft of keys from a Nissan Sentra parked along Parris Avenue, Jan. 31.
• Police went to a restaurant on S. Main Street after a report of an assault, Jan. 31.
